A weekend crash north of downtown Madisonville left one driver with minor injuries.
A police report said Megan Malloy, 33, of Madisonville was hurt while driving on West Noel Street shortly after noon Saturday. Police say a car driven by William T. Davis, 33, of Madisonville turned into her path at North Church Street.
There was no record of Malloy being taken to a hospital. Davis was uninjured in the accident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.