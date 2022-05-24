Each year Hopkins County Schools offers students from across the district to show off their artistic skills with PressPoint, a publication that shows off talents of some of Hopkins County’s youngest artists, writers and photographers. This year, for the first time, an elementary school student’s work was chosen to be the cover art.
Southside Elementary School fifth-grader Katelyn Creekmur’s artwork was chosen out of the 63 pieces considered for the PressPoint cover art.
Creekmur said she had several art pieces submitted for the PressPoint Journal, and when she learned one of hers had been chosen for the cover, she was surprised.
“I didn’t think it was me,” she said.
Kathy Carver, the middle and high school Gifted and Talented Resource coordinator, said this is the 8th edition of the PressPoint Journal of Creativity, and this is the first time an elementary student’s artwork was chosen for the cover.
“We offer PressPoint as a creative outlet to promote exceptional, original art and writing pieces,” she said.
The journal is an opportunity for students to compete for the chance to be published in black and white art, cover art, poetry, short stories, editorials, and black and white photography. They had 224 pieces submitted for an array of categories.
Carver said they sent the entries to the judges with no identifying information to be scored. When the results returned, they were sorted from highest to lowest, and the highest-scoring artwork was chosen for the cover.
“Every year, the scores are very close,” she said.
The judges have a background in art so they consider originality, art elements, composition, unity and variety, creativity, use of space, presentation, and degree of difficulty.
Carver said Creekmur does excellent work and her skill is amazing considering her young age.
The front and back cover are the only two parts of the book that are printed in color and only seven of the 63 pieces were chosen. Three of those seven pieces were Creekmur’s.
Creekmur said she enjoys trying new art styles like oil painting, drawing, and clay though she feels most comfortable painting in oils.
“I’m just trying it all,” she said.
She likes that there is an artistic license, so she can change any idea to fit her style.
Creekmur said she wants to encourage other kids to show off their artistic talent and prove that just because they are young doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy art.
“People don’t expect young people to be able to do art,” she said.
