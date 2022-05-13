Working with federal authorities, the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested a Madisonville man on Thursday for charges of distribution of crystal meth.
According to a release from MPD, in early 2022 the unit received information that Travarius Baxter, 34 of Madisonville, was working as a “major” distributor of crystal methamphetamine. Working with the Paducah office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a federal warrant was issued and authorities conducted a search of the suspect’s residence.
Police say they located more than two pounds of crystal meth, along with $42,000 is U.S. currency inside the apartment.
On May 10, Baxter was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western Kentucky District on charges of distribution of meth and possession with intent to distribute meth. He was taken into custody on May 12 and lodged at the Hopkins County Detention Center.
