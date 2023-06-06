After a little more than 20 years of working out of the basement of the old Madisonville Post Office building at 56 North Main Street, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received approval on Tuesday to move forward with a plan that will eventually allow the county’s law enforcement officers to move into a new building on the south side of Madisonville.

HCSO recently accepted bids for an architect to design what will be the department’s new home, which will be constructed on county owned property next to the West Kentucky Archery Complex. The Hopkins County Fiscal Court voted unanimously on Tuesday to award that bid to James Denton Architects of Madisonville.

