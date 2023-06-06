After a little more than 20 years of working out of the basement of the old Madisonville Post Office building at 56 North Main Street, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received approval on Tuesday to move forward with a plan that will eventually allow the county’s law enforcement officers to move into a new building on the south side of Madisonville.
HCSO recently accepted bids for an architect to design what will be the department’s new home, which will be constructed on county owned property next to the West Kentucky Archery Complex. The Hopkins County Fiscal Court voted unanimously on Tuesday to award that bid to James Denton Architects of Madisonville.
The bid will award the firm 5.6% of the total cost of the project, which is budget for a maximum of $4 million.
When designs are approved, the county will then take bids on contractors to bring the designer’s vision to reality, and give the HCSO’s their own home.
“We have outgrown the space that we currently occupy,” said Sheriff Matt Sanderson. “We need more space to conduct and host training, which is essential to providing quality law enforcement services to the county.”
HCSO moved into the Hopkins County Government Center at 56 North Main Street in late 2000 or early 2001. At that time the new courthouse had yet to be opened, and nearly all county officers were located within the old courthouse. Then Judge-Executive Richard Frymire told the court at that time that they were quickly running out of space.
When the U.S. Post Office moved out of the building and into its current location in 2000, the Fiscal Court acquired the old structure. After extensive renovations, costing nearly $1 million, the county government offices moved from the courthouse into the upper floors of the building, while the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office moved into the lower floors.
“Our current location is a basement with two different lobbies and is not user friendly for citizens when they come to our office,” said Sanderson.
Prior to the move, the post office had been located in that building since it was constructed in 1931, although the structure has underwent several expansions during its lifetime.
The new HCSO building will be located adjacent to the Western Kentucky Archery Complex, roughly in the same area that was considered as a home for the Hopkins County Sportsplex more than a decade ago.
