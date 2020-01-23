Three men accused of raping children in Hopkins County now face grand jury indictments.
Documents unsealed Wednesday charge Dustin E. Coble, 32, of Newburgh, Indiana, with three counts — first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
The counts go back to a time between October 2013 and March 2014. A Madisonville Police report says Coble offenses occurred with a child who was 7 or 8 years old.
In a second case, Billy Lee Van Meter, 46, of Madisonville was indicted on a second-degree rape charge. He’s also charged with incest and sodomy.
The indictment claims Van Meter was “engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor who was less than 14” in November 2016. When Van Meter made his first court appearance, Judge Bill Whitledge indicated the victim was related to Van Meter. Whitledge also suggested the crime occurred last year.
The grand jury also indicted Michael G. Weaver, 42, of Madisonville on a first-degree rape count. He’s accused of “engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor child under age 12 or by forcible compulsion” on Saturday, Nov. 16. An initial police report said the act occurred during the summer.
A Madisonville woman arrested with Weaver was indicted as well. Elizabeth J. Moody, 33, is charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
The indictment says Moody broke the law by “knowingly causing a minor less than 16 years of age to engage in illegal activity.” The alleged victim is Moody’s 6-year-old daughter.
The three men and Moody were arrested in a four-week period between mid-November and mid-December. Coble and Van Meter were held Wednesday night on $50,000 cash bond. Weaver posted his own $50,000 bond and was released in early December. Moody’s cash bond is $20,000.
The grand jury also indicted Jaron W. Owens, 33, of Madisonville on a first-degree arson charge and two other counts. He’s accused of trying to start a fire Sunday, Dec. 1, under the home of his ex-wife at the Elk Creek Mobile Home Park while she was inside.
Owens also is charged with violating a Kentucky protective order and being a “second-degree persistent felony offender.” He’s jailed on $10,000 cash bond.
