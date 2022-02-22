Hopkins County School have quite a few positions open, ranging from custodial to classified to bus drivers, but according to district personnel, the current number of vacancies is not unusually high compared to previous years.
Ann Elkins, director of Human Resources, said the school system has nine vacancies that are actively posted, not including bus drivers.
“What we have is very common for this time of year,” she said.
There are two instructional assistant positions, four custodial positions, two mechanic positions, and one teaching position. She said the teaching position is for an intervention teacher at one of the elementary schools.
“Staffing is always an ebb and flow in the season,” said Elkins.
There are several substitute positions open for teachers, custodians, and cooks/bakers. She said those are open pretty much all year on the school’s district website.
“Substituting is an at-will position,” said Elkins.
For substitutes, there is no contract. They work when there is a job available because a custodian or cook or teacher could not make it that day.
Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said there are also several positions open for bus drivers.
“We have A.M. routes if they want to drive only in the morning, and we have P.M. routes if they want to drive during the afternoon,” he said.
The driver-trainers can work with anyone interested on an individualized basis to get them the training they need to become a certified bus driver.
Elkins said in April they will start posting job openings for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
“We usually start posting, if we are going to have any available vacancies, right after spring break,” she said.
For more information on open positions at Hopkins County Schools, visit https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/ and click job opportunities under the Our District tab at the top.
