During this week’s Hopkins County School Board meeting, the board moved the deed for Earlington Elementary from the Hopkins County District Finance Corporation back into the name of the board of education. This is a necessary step before the district can make any further decision about the future of the property.
Keith Cartwright, school board attorney, said the reason the school was in the finance corporation’s name and not the boards is to keep property separate.
“When we finance any school building, we put it in the school finance corporation name,” he said.
Most often, districts finance buildings through bond sales due to the need to remodel and update the structure. With Earlington Elementary now closed, this is no longer an issue.
Since the school was declared surplus by the school board at the June 29 meeting, the building needed to be taken out of the finance corporation’s name and back into the board of education’s name.
“Any next steps would require board action and would be on a future agenda,” HCS Superintendent Amy Smith said.
According to Smith, the school board has not yet decided on a next step or course of action when it comes to Earlington School.
