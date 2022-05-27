Elliot Mortuary in Madisonville will be holding a special service on Saturday in honor of the start of Memorial Day Weekend.
“We will honor fallen soldiers as well as family and friends that we have lost,” said Peter Bowles with the funeral home.
The service will begin at noon and will feature Madisonville-native Darryl Vanleer.
“He will sing his rendition of America by Ray Charles,” said Bowles. “He will also do an original skit entitled ‘The long walk.’ Refreshments will be served. At the conclusion participants can join us as we parade to Elliott Memorial gardens to have the youth place a flag at every veteran’s grave.”
