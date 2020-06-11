The heifers, goats and lambs can come in. The tractor pullers, quilts and fruit pies cannot.
That’s the decision when it comes to the 2020 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair, in a year of coronavirus. But is it still, you know, fair to call it a “fair”?
“I don’t know. It’s hard to tell,” Fair Board President Bruce Jones said Wednesday.
Jones had the task of announcing, “We will not have the Hopkins County Fair as usual,” during the weekly city-county Facebook Live update.
But a three-day “Agricultural Fair” is planned at the end of July, within government COVID-19 guidelines. Jones said it will be exclusively for “the 4-H kids, the FFA (Future Farmers of America) kids” who spend all year preparing projects.
“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t even have it,” Jones said after the web briefing.
Jones added that “beauty pageants” related to the fair could take place shortly after that, based on COVID-19 guidelines. No dates were set, but Jones indicated they might occur by mid-August. The winners would advance to Kentucky state pageants, which still are scheduled for October and January.
“All this could change any day,” Jones noted. “They might not happen.”
He said the local Fair Board made its decision last week after consulting with local officials and the Hopkins County Health Department. Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement late Tuesday that the Kentucky State Fair will proceed in August did not change anything.
“That kind of shocked me,” Jones said of the Governor’s announcement. “I’m not sure it will be much of a fair.”
Rep. James Comer also appeared during Wednesday’s update. The lawmaker who implied Beshear was “socialist” Monday for not opening businesses quickly sympathized with Jones.
“I think you made the right decision,” Comer said. The former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner added that the contests for youth “help develop them as future leaders and help them with scholarships.”
The exact schedule for the Agricultural Fair has not been released, but Jones said the programs will have no spectators. One parent might be permitted for younger entries. Jones hopes to still have cash prizes for the winners, based on a state grant.
The Hopkins County approach is in line with what Muhlenberg County is doing with its fair. While the high-profile main week of events is canceled, livestock shows and pageants still are planned.
The Hopkins County Fair has more than 100 years of history. Nothing like Wednesday’s announcement has happened since at least the 1940s.
“It hurts us,” Jones said. “I know a lot of people will be upset. Some might be happy.”
