Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after the Hopkins County Narcotics and VICE unit executed a search warrant on a residence where they suspected drug trafficking was occurring at 59 Concord Avenue in Madisonville.
Jeremy Downs, 37, and Preston Dickerson, 25, both of Madisonville were arrested around 1:12 a.m. Wednesday morning following the search of the residence.
Downs was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; one for heroin and another for greater or equal to two grams of methamphetamine and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Dickerson also was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; one for heroin and another for greater or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in synthetic drugs and tampering with physical evidence.
According to a press release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the County Narcotics and Vice Unit had been jointly investigating a drug trafficking operation centering around Dickerson and Downs since the fall of last year.
“Detectives have consistently received information from confidential sources, cooperating defendants and anonymous tips that all allege Dickerson and Downs are trafficking methamphetamine and synthetic drugs from their residence,” according to the news release. “Upon execution of said warrant, detectives seized a large amount of suspected synthetic drugs, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine and heroin. Detectives also seized a large sum of U.S. currency, a Taurus 9mm handgun and various items of drug paraphernalia.”
According to Madisonville Police Department reports, when questioned about the drug trafficking, Downs “laughed and stated ‘yeah, we’ve been doing really good tonight.’ ”
All drug trafficking charges were enhanced due to the seizure of the handgun, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Major Charlie Young. The unit was assisted by the Madisonville Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police.
Both Downs and Dickerson remained lodged at the Hopkins County Jail as of Thursday afternoon on $20,000 cash bonds. Both are scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.
