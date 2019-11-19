Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Samantha Boren, 27, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of contempt of court in Christian County.
• Zachary Boyd, 26, of Nebo was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Mason Dame, 23, of St. Charles was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain required insurance.
• Amanda Davenport, 36, of Louisville was charged Friday with two counts of buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting, fraudulent use of a credit card, and two counts of nonpayment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Arthur Deramo, 55, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence and possessing an open container in a vehicle.
• Zackarius Franklin, 26, of Madisonville was charged Friday with second-degree fleeing/evading police, fraudulent use of an identification card/electronic code, carrying of a concealed weapon by a felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a parole violation.
• Jonah Mills, 35, of Manitou was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Blake Pendergraff, 25, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with marijuana possession, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Misti Titus, 38, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Robert Bryant, 40, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Jennifer Cayce, 36, of Murray was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Kimberly Norsworthy, 32, of Eddyville was charged Friday with a probation violation in Lyon County.
• Brandy Tichenor, 35, of Madisonville was charged Friday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.