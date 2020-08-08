Restaurants and bars are expected to be able to increase capacity limitations back to 50%, but more related guidances will also be enforced, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during Thursday’s briefing. A finalized plan will be announced on Monday, Beshear said.
The mandatory facial covering was also renewed for an additional 30 days.
Four new cases were reported in Hopkins County on Friday, bringing the total to 407 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 320 citizens have recovered from the virus. The county has approximately 50 active cases right now, and 34 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
In Kentucky, 516 new cases and 8 deaths were reported on Friday, according to data provided by Andy Beshear’s office. Since the pandemic began, the commonwealth has had 33,254 positive cases and 760 deaths. The current testing positive rate in Kentucky is 5.51%.
During a briefing on Thursday, Beshear announced the executive order mandating bars to close and restaurants to operate with 25% indoor capacity will most likely not be renewed.
“On Monday, we will have new guidance and a new order out for bars and restaurants. While it has not been fully finalized, expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes,” Beshear said.
Beshear spoke briefly about the new changes, including the prioritization of outdoor seating for restaurants and seating regulations for bars.
“Certainly in restaurants, we still need to prioritize outdoor seating,” Beshear said. “More outdoor seating keeps the virus down and will put us in a better position.”
Beshear said bars should expect a new rule that requires every patron in the facility to have a seat and remain in it with the exception of visiting the restroom.
Additionally, bars and restaurants should expect to serve their last item at 10 p.m., Beshear announced.
“We think this gives us the best opportunity to avoid the mega-spreading events…(and) encourage what we need to see from folks right now,” Beshear said.
The return to 50% capacity of indoor seating could potentially send relief to several local restaurants in Hopkins County, which have reportedly suffered from financial strain due to the pandemic, according to several business owners and county officials.
During Madisonville’s weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Mayor Kevin Cotton and Judge Executive Jack Whitfield spoke about the additional strain local businesses recently have been under.
While the threat of COVID-19 has affected foot traffic, state-wide mandates, particularly the mandatory mask requisite and the 25% capacity limit in restaurants, have also contributed to the decrease in local shopping, according to county and state officials.
According to Whitfield and Cotton, citizens experiencing “COVID fatigue,” which is defined as frustration regarding the public restrictions over the last several months during the pandemic, have recently been less understanding and patient with employees and local vendors.
“I’m concerned that we’re seeing less civility because of (COVID fatigue),” Whitfield said.
It’s important for citizens to understand the state-wide mandates are not just inconvenient for citizens — it also places businesses at further disadvantage, Cotton said.
In July, Gov. Andy Beshear instructed health departments to enforce the facial covering mandate. The state’s mask mandate, which was set to expire Saturday, will be extended for 30 more days, Beshear announced during his daily briefing on Thursday.
As part of their enforcement of the executive order, the Hopkins County Health Department has set up a hotline for citizens to report businesses for non-compliance if they allow patrons to be inside their building without face masks. Repeated instances of non-compliance will result in fines. If a business has still not complied with the order after consistent infractions, it can be subject to temporary closure by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.
Due to this executive order, a business might be in a position where they would have to refuse service to customers if they refuse to wear a mask. In addition, citizens could also choose to not visit a certain business due to that business’s compliance with the facial covering mandate.
“It’s tough on businesses,” Cotton said. “The businesses are not in a position to be able to turn (people) away.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some local businesses across Hopkins County have closed permanently. Tumbleweed’s site inside the Parkway Plaza closed in March, and Hanson’s Country Store also closed in July.
Other local restaurants, such as Swaggy P’s Kitchen and Coffee Bar and Tommy D’z, have also reported short staffing.
“Every business in our community is begging you to please support them because this has been tough,” Cotton said. “The businesses themselves are struggling, and we need you to step up and help us, to simply put that mask on and go to those businesses and support them.”
