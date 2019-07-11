Backin Time
These pictures from the White Plains Depot were on a postcard from 1907 and shared with The Messenger by Ronnie Lewis, the former White Plains mayor. Lewis said he came across the postcard on the internet and bought it from someone in Washington (state). Hopefully you can read the note from a Mrs. Stanley to her son, Ross.
Photos submitted
