Gun violence has increased in communities across the United States in recent years, and Madisonville is no different.
In the wake of last Sunday’s shooting death of Terrence Minor, 27 of Madisonville, concerned citizens and members of the African American Coalition met at a forum Thursday night to discuss ways to stop gun violence.
Coalition President Bill McReynolds felt the forum went well and that there were several takeaways from the event.
“We need to create more social programs to better serve the young people in the community,” he said.
They talked about utilizing the Larry Carney Center in Madisonville more often to host programs for the youth of Madisonville.
“That is a venue that is a cornerstone in this community,” said McReynolds. “In years past, that is where even I grew up in. I know we are in different times, but it can still be leveraged and maximized with social programs, and hopefully, the city will work with us on that.”
Organizers plan on sitting down with the mayor and the director of the Larry Carney Center to see what could be done as far as leveraging the center for social programs for the kids.
They also want to get the school system involved by creating a new Stop the Violence campaign.
“We have always tried to work with the local school system. We have done that for years,” he said.
The biggest takeaway from the forum was deciding as a community to become better at teaching and instilling in children the will to respect human life.
“To me, that was the most profound thing that was mentioned at the meeting,” said McReynolds.
Although the mayor’s office, Hopkins County Sheriff, and the Madisonville Police Department Chief were invited, there was no representative from any of the organizations. He said the police chief was going to be in Frankfort, and the city didn’t have anyone available who could attend. The sheriff’s office never got back to him.
“It was disappointing that none of those were represented there,” said McReynolds. “It takes all of us in the community being involved to address this situation.”
He said this forum was not going to be a one-time thing, and he hopes to bring in those agencies through future talks.
“We will have ongoing meetings and forums as needed to keep it out there,” said McReynolds. “It is a process, and we know that everything can’t happen overnight.”
McReynolds said he is thankful to everyone who came out Thursday night, and if they can save one person from dying at the hands of gun violence, then their work is not in vain.
“We hope that can be the start of something big in our community to make our community better,” he said. “Who knows what we could come up with if we had everybody involved.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.