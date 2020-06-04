Coronavirus killed its youngest Kentucky victim in Hopkins County this week, the governor announced Wednesday — a 9-month-old girl in Nebo.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported the death at the start of his afternoon briefing. Obituaries show the victim is Alysiana Marie Hill, who died Sunday at Baptist Health Madisonville.
“The lead cause of death will not be COVID-19,” Beshear said. “But the way that we have listed every other individual is that if it is a contributing factor, we list it.”
“I hate that this happened,” the baby’s mother wrote on Facebook Sunday night. “I wish it was all a bad dream ... I was sitting and planning [your] first birthday party before I went to bed.”
The mother posted photos of Hill with art indicating that she died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Kentucky’s top health official said “in a normal world,” that would be presumed automatically. But coronavirus has changed many things.
“It is possible that COVID did contribute directly to the death. It’s also possible that it did not,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steve Stack said. But he confirmed that Hill tested positive for the virus.
“The case will remain open for this time, while they try to better understand,” Stack added. He noted in many infant deaths, the exact cause of death is unclear.
Until now, the youngest coronavirus victim in Kentucky was between ages 30-39. State health reports show only 199 patients across the commonwealth have been younger than 10. The Hopkins County Health Department counts eight patients younger than 20.
“Far too often, people think that it’s something that only happens to medically-compromised seniors,” Beshear said.
Hopkins County Health Director Denise Beach presented a special Facebook Live briefing while Beshear presented his update. She offered condolences to Hill’s family, saying the baby had a “laboratory confirmed COVID-19 test.”
Hill becomes the 31st death in Hopkins County from COVID-19. Beshear announced two new positive cases during his briefing, bringing the state’s count to 224. But Beach only increased the local count by one, to 221.
“One of those was determined not to be in Hopkins County,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said.
Earlier in the day, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton announced that the “one cart, one family” policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in stores has been lifted.
“Our team in the city will be going around, to pick those signs up,” Cotton said during what used to be a COVID-19 briefing on Facebook Live. Cotton and Whitfield are transforming those reports into weekly updates on various local issues.
Cotton added that retailers have rules from corporate offices regarding coronavirus safety. They also have guidelines to follow from Beshear’s “healthy at work” program.
In other developments Wednesday related to COVID-19:
• Beach confirmed several positive antibody tests have been conducted in Hopkins County. In some of those cases, patients are not quarantined because the 14-day quarantine period has expired.
• the database TrackThe Recovery.org showed the amount of small business revenue in Hopkins County was 4.6% lower Saturday, May 23 compared with January.
• Estill County reported its first COVID-19 case, leaving Robertson County as the last one in Kentucky with no confirmed cases.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.