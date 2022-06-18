Looking to connect with like-minded business professionals? Stop by the Kentucky Innovation Station for a Speed Networking event welcoming entrepreneurs and other local business leaders. The event will take place Thursday, June 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the old Madisonville train station located at 38 W. Arch Street in Madisonville.
Local attorneys and insurance agents will be the evening’s special guests who will be available to network with and discuss business techniques and knowledge, so be sure to bring your business cards.
One of the goals of speed networking is to meet new individuals who can directly be of help to you. Each person you meet has a network of individuals, and it may be one of those contacts who will be a good match for you. By meeting new people you can potentially “plug in’ to them and their contacts, extending your ability to connect with others in the community.
To be effective at your job, manage your career, and find new opportunities, it is not just what you know, but who you know. Speed networking can be another tool in your professional toolkit to contribute to your list of skill sets and future success.
This is a free event and open for current and future entrepreneurs, no reservation is required. For more information, please visit the Kentucky Innovation Station Facebook page.
