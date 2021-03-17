By THe Messenger Staff
Two men were arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers Monday night following a traffic pursuit that ended on I-69 north.
Michael Pierce, 38, of Lexington, was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Jerrell Christian, 35 of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Around 7:15 p.m., KSP troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2010 Dodge Charger for speeding near the 48-mile marker going westbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Police reports indicate the vehicle accelerated faster and began to flee.
A tire deflation was deployed around the 38-mile marker when the vehicle took the on ramp onto I-69 north and came to a stop near the 107-mile marker where both men were taken into custody without further incident, according to a KSP news release.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers located two trash bags containing suspected synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia and individual baggies containing suspected marijuana, the news release said.
Both men were lodged into the Hopkins County Jail.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Pierce remained jailed locally on two cash bail bonds totaling $6,000 and an unsecured bond of $500. According to the jail’s website, he appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Christian was released Tuesday on a recognizance bond with a court date set for 9 a.m. Monday, April 12.
