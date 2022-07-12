The 2022 4-H Project Day will take place Monday, July 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hopkins County Extension Office in Madisonville. Aimed for fourth through twelfth graders, this event is a fun way for the youth to create a project that can then be entered into the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair.
Children can choose from a various project from cooking, planting, arts and crafts, and much more. Once the craft is completed, the child will be provided the information on how to enter it into the fair if they so choose.
“They will create projects at the 4-H Project Day and then receive a fair book with more information on projects that they can create and enter on their own,” Katie Mills, Hopkins County Extension Agent for the 4-H Youth Development said. “To enter into the Hopkins County Madisonville Fair they will bring their projects to the Home and Garden area at the fairgrounds on Monday, July 25, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.”
Project Day is a free event, but registration is necessary. The registration cutoff date is this Friday, July 15, in order to ensure that enough crafting materials can be provided.
For more information, or to register for Project Day, contact the Hopkins County Extension Office directly, 270-821-3650.
