After 50 years, Frank Davidson, owner of Bluegrass Cycles, has decided to close the business. The last day was Friday, Sept. 30.
“It is bittersweet, but it has to come to an end one day,” said Davidson. “I am almost 68 years old and have been doing it for 50 years. You have to quit eventually, and I would rather do it on my terms.”
He got interested in working on motorcycles when he was 12 years old when his grandmother bought him a Grassman toolkit. In the fall of 1970, Davidson started work in Dawson Springs at Bob’s Cycle Sales. In 1973, as a senior in high school, he started working at Bluegrass Cycles.
Shortly after Davidson started working there, one of the owners decided to leave, so Davidson bought half of the business. A few years later, the other owner decided to go back to driving trucks and sold his half to Davidson as well.
“That left me the owner of Bluegrass Cycles,” he said.
Over the years, he has met some interesting people and has been to several motorcycle-related events like stunt shows and trade shows.
Davidson said he has had a lot of customers over his 50 years in business. He said his customers told him he couldn’t quit.
“I have some customers who I worked on their bikes in the ‘70s, then I worked on their kids’ bikes, and then I worked on their grandkid’s bikes,” he said. “I’ve got two or three that I work on their great-grandkid’s bikes.”
Davidson said it has been a good ride.
“I appreciate their supporting me for 50 years,” he said.
Davidson said he is going to enjoy retirement and working on his bikes. The shop part of the store is going to be turned into his personal shop, while his wife takes over the merchandise part of the store.
