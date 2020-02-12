A jail inmate who walked away from Madisonville community service work still has not been found.
Tuesday marked one week since Bennie Lee Britt Jr., 26, of Louisville disappeared. Kentucky State Police Trooper Rob Austin said he had no new information to offer in the case.
“Often, they go back to where they’re familiar,” Austin said. But he was not aware of any tips to the KSP about Britt’s location.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said Tuesday he’s made no changes to the jail’s community service program in the wake of Britt’s escape.
“It’s not something that happens on a regular basis,” Lewis said. “It does happen occasionally.” Lewis counted “seven or eight” walkaways in his 16 years with the jail. Before Britt, the last escape occurred nearly two years ago.
Authorities believe Britt contacted someone to pick him up at his service assignment on Tuesday, Feb. 4. He was last seen at the Madisonville Sanitation Department on McCoy Avenue around 12:10 p.m. If security pictures exist of Britt’s escape, they have not been released.
The KSP describes Britt as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 160 pounds. Britt was last seen wearing a jail-issued khaki shirt and pants.
People with information on Britt are asked to call the KSP at 270-676-3313.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.