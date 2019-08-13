Back in Time

These ladies obviously are/were Elvis fans in this undated photo from The Messenger's archives. The shirts are honoring the "young" Elvis stamp that was released by U.S. Postal Service on Jan. 8, 1993, which happens to be Elvis' birthday. If you would like to identify these two ladies, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. We've had several people email in regarding Friday's picture with the two men and the hot rod car. Lisa Watson said the care belonged to her late father-in-law, Henry "Sonny" Watson. The other man was Watson's friend and pit crew help, Jerry Greenlee. She said Watson raced the car — known as the "Tigerpaw Special" — all over dirt tracks in the area for years. She said a memorial race in his honor was held for a number of years at Windy Hollow

