Two important election related deadlines are quickly approaching, and officials are asking both voters and candidates to keep them in mind.
Friday, Dec. 31 is the final day that a registered voter can switch their party affiliation and remain eligible to vote in the May primary election.
“If you are currently a registered voter and want to vote in a political party’s primary election next May, by law you must be registered to vote in that party by this Friday, December 31,” said Kentucky Secretary of State Mike Adams.
With New Years Eve falling on Friday, county clerks’ offices around Kentucky will be closed on Thursday and Friday, meaning that in order to make the switch in person, they will have to do so by the end of business of Wednesday. Voters also have the option to take care of the process online.
“Anyone wishing to update party affiliation, or any other voter information, can visit sos.ky.gov, click on ‘Elections’ and select ‘Register to Vote’,” Adams said.
Another major deadline looming is the filing deadline for candidates who must run in a primary. This includes all statewide and county-level partisan races. It also includes the races for Madisonville City Council.
Kentucky law requires all partisan race to hold primaries so that each party can choose which candidate will appear on the general election ballot in November. Although this will be the first election in which the Madisonville council seats will appear as nonpartisan, thus not requiring a party specific primary, according to city ordinance, if more than two candidates file for a seat in any ward, there must be a primary. The top two vote getters from that primary will then appear on the general election ballot in November.
Candidates will have until 4 p.m. on Jan. 7 to file their paperwork at the county clerk’s office. As state law now requires specific financial paperwork to be completed before filing, potential candidates are asked not to wait until the last minute to try to file.
