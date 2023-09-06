During the August meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education, DSHS Principal Todd Marshall informed the council that the district’s Parent Teacher Organization will be hosting the 49th Annual Fun Night games on Friday.
Fun Night was first hosted in 1974 for students enrolled in the Dawson Springs Independent School System in an effort to welcome students back-to-school. It is a tradition in which classes compete in field games for cash to be deposited in class accounts.
Fun Night 2023 is for Panthers in grades 9-12 and will be held at Riverside Park. Seniors will make their grand entrance to their final edition of the games at 6:00.
Field games include: balancing act, bucket brigade relay, cheese head, egg relay, egg toss, horse races, mega obstacle course relay, mummy wrap, sponge brigade, tape run, and tug-of-war. There will also be four scheduled events for class sponsors to compete in.
Marshall also explained to the Board that the Jr./Sr. High School-Based Decision Making Council, or SBDM, is in desperate need of a second parent representative. The largest parent organization in the district is in charge of holding the election for the parent representatives each spring. In Dawson Springs’ case, that election is conducted by the PTO.
The SBDM Council is composed of three teacher representatives and two parent representatives. Mary Beth Drennan serves as one of the two parent representatives, but the PTO has been unsuccessful in their search for a second nominee since the spring.
Marshall said that any parent of a student in grades 6-12 who is interested in joining Drennan on the council should contact PTO President Lori Back. The interested parent or guardian will be responsible for attending one meeting a month, as well as a six-hour training if new to SBDM--if returning, a three-hour training will suffice.
In other news, the Board:
• received a report from Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward. “Teachers participated in One Screen Training with Mr. Spencer Spratt and Mr. Jay Vaughn,” she said. “I can’t thank them enough for their training and support with the staff already on our new One Screen boards.”
• heard an update on Little Panther Academy (preschool) from Kristin Merrill, Director of District-Wide Programs. Merrill explained that there were currently 61 students enrolled in preschool, with three pupils transitioning from the First Steps program.
• listened to a report from Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah. “The later start date (of Aug. 30) has also allowed us the opportunity to get preliminary testing information from the spring back,” he said. “This has been extremely beneficial in scheduling students into classes and should lead to fewer schedule changes in the fall.”
• agreed to continue the Response-to-Intervention/Learning Recovery instruction position for 2023-24 as currently held by Lisa Cotton.
• reviewed a presentation by Spencer Spratt, Director of Technology, on Data Security and Breach Notification, as well as a Best Practice Guide. “We have implemented the best practices that meet the needs of personal information and reasonable security in our district,” said Spratt.
• approved the senior class trip to Orlando during spring break.
• accepted the high school band’s plans for a trip to Branson over spring break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.