Madisonville man charged with rape, sodomy

A Madisonville man faces a Friday court hearing on four rape and sodomy charges.
Maj. Andrew Rush with the Madisonville Police Department said Efren Sanchez, 31, was arrested Thursday following a complaint to detectives from a teenage girl andher mother.
One rape and sodomy case allegedly occurred in July, while the second allegedly happened Aug. 14. Both alleged incidents occurred at a mobile home park on Whittington Drive.
Police reports say Sanchez has admitted to having sex with the alleged victims.
Jail records show Sanchez is held on $5,000 bond in the Hopkins County Jail on two counts of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy. His status also is under review by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.
