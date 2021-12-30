If you are wanting to stay close to home this New Year’s Eve, you are in luck, as Madisonville will have several different options for ringing in the New Year, it just depends what type of celebration you are looking for.
Melody Lanes, 1018 N. Main Street, will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31. There will be live music, unlimited bowling games, bowling shoes and party favors for $25 per person. Walk-in availability will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The Crowded House, 26 W. Center Street, will be be hosting a “Roaring ’20’s, Great Gatsby” themed New Year’s Eve Bash. The Rick Rose Band will be performing from 9 p.m. to midnight. There will be four course dinner specials running from 4-9 p.m., with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight to bring in 2022. Come dressed in your best.
Dugger’s Bar & Grill, 11 W. Center Street, will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party, Dec. 31, 2021. The doors open at 4p.m. and last call will be at 11:30 p.m.
Dalton’s Burning Rock-n-Roll Band will be ‘Burning in the New Year’ Friday night from 8 p.m. to midnight, at The American Legion, 856 Legion Drive, in Madisonville. Price is $10/person or $15/couple. You must be 21 or older to enter. For more information visit Dalton’s Burning Band Facebook page.
If you are looking to stay home and celebrate, make sure to do so in a responsible manner. With it being the holiday season, normally filled with parties and family festivities, it is important to follow the CDC’s holiday event safety guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant which is on the rise.
Federal health officials have released updated COVID-19 safety guidelines for holiday celebrations in 2021.
Guidelines call for guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if possible, including newly eligible children between the age of 5 and 11.
Some Americans will also need to wear masks at holiday parties, regardless of vaccination status. Officials say this can be avoided if events are hosted outside.
Travel is being discouraged if you are unable to receive a full vaccination at least two weeks prior, and federal officials have special rules for those who choose to travel while unvaccinated. However you choose to bring in the New Year, have fun, stay safe and enjoy.
