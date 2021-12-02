Madisonville Regional Airport officials are inviting the public to drop in December 9, from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for the Madisonville Regional Airport’s annual Holiday Open House. Open to the public and free to attend, drop in when you can for some holiday treats, hot cocoa and punch, and see what the airport has to offer.
There will also be a donations collection for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Midwest Kentucky on-site during the open house.
“We are very proud of the improvements we have made and we continue to make at the Madisonville Regional Airport,” Emily Heron, Airport Manager at Madisonville Regional Airport. “We thought this would be a great time to invite people out to see the airport and enjoy some holiday treats. We also look forward to helping children and teens in out community by collecting donations for CASA of Midwest Kentucky.”
CASA is looking for items such as books, card games, simple board games, nail polish, nerf type balls, and anything else that a child might enjoy this holiday season. CASA of Midwest Kentucky serves Hopkins, Webster, Crittenden, Muhlenberg, Henderson and Union Counties. The mission of CASA of Midwest Kentucky Inc. is to provide specially trained and supervised community volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the courts, schools and in the community to help find safe, permanent, and loving homes.
