After being laid off by International Automotive Components (IAC), Aundrea Parker stood in a line at the annual Hopkins County Job Expo hopeful of finding a new job.
One employer onsite was Clark Associates Inc., a foodservice distribution company, who offered same-day interviews to potential employees at the expo.
“It’s not a temp service,” Parker said while explaining why she was interested in working for Clark. “They have insurance right off, so that’s why I’m here.”
A co-worker of Parker’s who was also part of the IAC layoffs, Raleigh Harris, said he was looking for something long term.
“There are a lot of temp services at the expo, but you’re not guaranteed to be hired on,” he said. “They might work you a month, and then boom, you’re back in the same predicament.”
At the end of February, IAC sent notice to 111 of its Madisonville employees that they would be laid off in April. Parker said they would work at IAC until April 12. Until then, both Parker and Harris are searching for new jobs.
“Getting another job,” Harris said was his biggest hope for coming to the expo. “I’m hopeful that this works out for my best interest.”
The expo had more than 440 available jobs offered through 26 different employers — from educational to industrial positions. Five of which offered onsite interviews, said expo committee chair, Angela Carter.
“Clark has about 70 positions available,” she said. “They are screening people and taking them upstairs for an onsite interview. Some people might leave with a job offer today.”
During the expo, Carter said there were several people from different companies that had been laid off.
“There are several here from the mines, some from Henderson County companies, some people from Caldwell, McClean, Webster and Union County even,” she said. “We are excited to broaden our reach this year.”
Carter said the expo is something that the community needs.
“Although unemployment rates are at an all-time low, we know we’re being hit hard with layoffs and shutdowns,” she said. “It’s really important to be able to help community members find that next job. For employers, we hear a lot of times there’s a shortage of workers, so if we can put them both in a room together, we hope we can solve those problems.”
Last year the Job Expo had a little more than 120 people attend. Not even an hour into this year’s expo, more than 230 where already in attendance, said Melanie Tapp, the business relationship director at Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corp.
Tapp said roughly 25% of the people in attendance were laid off. The others were either unemployed or wanted to see what was available in the area.
“People turn in jobs all the time to us, and we see how many are open, and it is so incredible to see people taking the opportunity and taking advantage of all these free resources,” she said. “We see in the community there are jobs open everywhere. To keep our companies and sustain what we have, we want to help fill those jobs and be able to keep them where they are. If we’re over 200 right now and there are 400 jobs available, then I think we’re going to have some really good success today.”
