Three years ago, the Hopkins County Family Resource Center coordinators saw a need to give a little extra help to the middle and high school families during the holidays, so Hopkins County Happy Feet and the Family Resource Center coordinators at the middle and high schools partnered to bring Operation Christmas Project to students.
Zach Evans, the youth service coordinator at Browning Springs Middle School, said the students in the county needed many resources, and this program is one of several that helps meet that need.
“With this event, we are able to alleviate the financial burden on families a little bit, especially as prices are going up,” he said.
Families drove up to James Madison Middle School, and each middle and high school student in the family received a stocking stuffed with goodies.
Evans said the stockings had candy, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, and fun items like Pop-Its. Each stocking also had a $100 gift card.
“Some of the students who get these tonight will go shopping for their own items, and some of them, the parents will go shopping and put presents under the tree that they can open later,” he said.
April Devine, the director of Pupil Personnel for the school district, said this program was only for the middle and high school students, and they were invited by the FRYSC coordinators to participate.
“It is 120 students that will receive the gift cards and the stockings,” she said. “We started this because a lot of the programs in the area are geared toward elementary students, and we needed something to bridge that gap and offer something for our middle and high school students as well.”
Happy Feet Board Chairman Cheri McNary said they have been providing shoes to all the kids in the county with the help of FRYSC for the past 10 years, so when this was brought up, they asked how could they help.
Families could drive up to get the stockings because their first year having the program was during COVID, and now it is just easier for the families.
Evans said the program gives the coordinators a chance to interact with students’ families instead of just the students.
“We see the students walking the hallways, but sometimes we don’t have much interaction with the parents, so this gives us that opportunity as well,” he said.
All of the donations for the project were taken in through the Happy Feet page with the help of the Hopkins County Young Professionals.
“We do want to thank our community for coming out and really supporting the cause this year because, without them, we could not do anything we do,” said Devine.
