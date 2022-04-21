Whether shopping for Mother’s Day, getting an early start on Christmas, or just looking around, the Madisonville Arts and Crafts Faire could have it all.
For the second year in a row, the faire will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the TC Mini Mart parking lot by Todd’s Furniture.
Beth Simon, one of the organizers of the faire, said they already have about 37 vendors signed up to participate.
“We have a lot of new vendors this year that have not been with us before,” she said.
Through the Facebook page and sharing through other sites, as the word gets out, people want to join, she said.
Simon originated from California and saw last year that there were not a lot of craft faires locally, so she decided to start one herself. She now organizes the events with Kelly Oldham and Katie Mikkelson.
“My intention at first was I like to sew, and I like to craft, and I like to share the things I am making with people,” she said. “There was a degree of community where people also felt the same way.”
This year booths will be set up selling items of all kinds from embroidery, woodworking, caricatures, sewing, jewelry, Tupperware, knitting, wreaths, candles, soaps, and paintings. She said this year they will also have a food vendor for the first time, Sweet Soul Confections by CiCi Childers.
“We are looking forward to having her with us as a first-time vendor,” said Simon.
The faire will also have some local children selling things they have made like can cozies and key chains. She said she has been helping them learn to sew, and they are excited to sell at the craft fair.
This fair is just before Mother’s Day, so people can look for a gift for their own mother, or if they are into planning, they can get a jump start on Christmas or birthday presents.
“Hopefully, that will encourage folks to come and start their gift shopping,” said Simon.
She said a lot of the vendors will make custom work, so if a vendor does not have what the customer wants, they can customize it.
For more information or to stay in touch, follow the Madisonville Arts and Crafts Faire on Facebook.
