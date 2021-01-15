As many residents struggle with basic needs, they often find themselves continually searching for assistance.
Often times, these families don’t know who to call.
Local leaders are hoping those days are numbered with the expansion of the 2-1-1 service line that is linked with the Kynect.ky.gov, which should be up and going in Hopkins County within the next month.
Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services Kynect program has partnered with the United Way of Kentucky’s 2-1-1 service to help individuals learn more about non-profit agencies in their local community and help agencies keep track of who received what service, said Kevin Middleton, president of United Way of Kentucky.
“What that means is that an individual can pick up their phone and dial 2-1-1 to access the same information and referral services that we are providing to the Kynect platform,” he said.
Middleton said the 2-1-1 service has already serviced about 71% of the state’s population, but the partnership completes the network so now there will be ubiquitous access to 100% of Kentucky’s population.
“The state is expanding the 2-1-1 service to 62 additional counties throughout the commonwealth,” he said. “Hopkins County and Muhlenberg are two of those additional counties.”
Don Howerton, executive director of the local United Way of the Coalfield, said it is an amazing support system now in place.
“We are very excited to have 211 finally,” he said. “It just gives us so many ways of helping.”
The partnership allows the state’s Kynect program to have access to the information and referral programs already in existence from the 2-1-1 service and it allows a closed-looped system to keep information together, he said.
Dee Padgett, office manager with the local United Way, said the partnership should solve a duplication of services.
“If you enter a client’s name that you have helped, then another agency can check to see if they have received help from somewhere,” she said. “It should streamline everything.”
Middleton explained that the Kynect resources allow an individual resident to create a login and account to search for referrals or if the individual is working with an agency in the community then that agency can help them with referrals. Those partner agencies on the platform can see the referrals for that individual to ensure they are providing the best service possible.
As for the 2-1-1 service, calling 2-1-1 gives a person access to a trained accredited individual that can walk through the challenges someone is facing and help ensure that person gets all of their needs met.
“One way or another, both platforms are able to service the individual and provide the services for all of their needs,” said Middleton.
While the Kynect platform is already up and operating, the 2-1-1 service is still being worked on to reach the entire state.
“This is a program that is in its earliest phase so to speak, so I will ask people to remember that the role out for 2-1-1 and Kynect in their areas is still underway,” said Middleton.
To be a part of the Kynect platform, organizations must be connected to their 2-1-1 service, he said.
For agencies that have not yet been listed in the “Kynect Resources” platform contact Brittney Stokley, the director of the 2-1-1 Operations and Development for United Way of the Bluegrass, at Brittney.Stokley@uwbg.org.
To receive help from Kynect Resources, visit https://kynect.ky.gov/resources/s/? language=en_US.
