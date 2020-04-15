Banks in Hopkins County have been processing a considerable amount of Paycheck Protection Program Loans, said a vice president at First United Bank in Madisonville.
“We are processing a lot of what they call Paycheck Protection Program Loans; it has been busy,” said Jayne Hundley, who oversees the bank’s marketing and public relations efforts. “We are excited to be able to help these small businesses. And yes, there are certainly lots of small businesses in our area taking advantage of these programs, and I’m sure other programs offered by the SBA (Small Business Association).”
For businesses that have questions regarding both PPP loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Libby Spencer encourages a visit to the SBA website where they have a wealth of information.
“The PPP is money that’s coming from the CARES Act and is coming directly into our community and administered through local banks,” Spencer said. “If someone needs paycheck protection, they can contact their banker directly and get additional information as well as the information needed to complete the application.”
The PPP loan helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the current financial crisis caused by the novel coronavirus. Spencer said the loan could be up to completely forgivable.
“Something that’s really incredible about the PPP is there’s no personal or collateral guarantee that’s required, which I think is wonderful,” she said. “There’s forgiveness granted if funds are used on operational expenses within the first eight weeks of receiving it, which is huge. Forgiveness can be up to 100% for payroll, which I think is transformational.”
Local Independence Bank president Kent Mills said they too have stayed busy with phone calls and helping their customer’s prepare and submit applications for the loan process.
He said the loan is based on the average monthly payroll cost for 2019, and there are several things business owners can add to that bottom line.
“I would reference the SBA website to help you determine that,” he said in an email. “Once you have determined your 2019 average monthly payroll cost, then there is a 2.5 times multiplier to determine the client’s loan amount. The loan is for two years at a 1% interest rate. The borrower is required to pay interest monthly; however, payments are deferred for six months. The loan is unsecured and 100% guaranteed by the SBA.”
Mills said that the loan amount could be forgiven if the client meets specific requirements. Loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, and other utility expenses over the eight weeks after the loan is made.
Mills said that employee and compensation levels must be maintained and no one is let go. Businesses have until Tuesday, June 30 to restore full-time employment and salary levels for changes made between Feb. 15 and April 26. SBA is backing the loans, which can only be forgiven if no more than 25% of the amount is used for non-payroll costs.
“The incentive is to keep people working,” he said.
Senior lender at First United Bank in Madisonville, Chris Findley, said he believes business owners are confused if they qualify for the PPP loan based on their type of business.
“My best advice to them would be to reach out to their banker or their CPA to get their advice because both of those professions seem to have the most knowledge about the program,” he said.
Findley said the main thing for a business owner to do is to keep track of their records and how they spend the funds.
“The record-keeping, and if people spend the money appropriately and have a record of that, then the forgiveness piece should be relatively easy,” he said.
Local business owner and State Farm Agent John Zieba said he applied for the PPP loan to keep his employees working.
“I still have mortgage payments that are due, and I’m trying to make those even though they will put those off, I’m trying to stay on track,” he said.
Zieba said when first hearing about the PPP he wondered if his business qualified. When the program rolled out from SBA, Zieba said it was an eight-page application, and at the time it didn’t go through the banks, midway through his application process, things shifted.
“They’re like no, just hold off because we’re going to release it to the banks, and it’ll be a shorter form,” he said. “(After the change) it was maybe a one-page application.”
There are a total of four pages. One page is an application, the second page regards the terms the applicant agrees to, and the third and fourth page lists the purpose and instructions for completing the PPP form.
Spencer said if a business owner is apprehensive about applying for the loan, they should undoubtedly ask a lot of questions to their banker and CPA.
“If you’d like a grant or a loan, I think it’s about asking a lot of questions,” she said. “I think the PPP is a great, wonderful opportunity as well as the SBA’s EIDLs, but there are other opportunities out there.”
For more information regarding SBA assistance during this time you can visit the SBA website at bit.ly/SBACovid.
If you have questions regarding other ways to assist your business during the COVID-19 crisis, reach out to the Chamber of Commerce at 270-821-3435 or reach out to the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation at 270-821-1939. Both the Chamber and Economic Development offices also frequently post to their social media outlets.
