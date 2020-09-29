The Hopkins County School District has added a dashboard to their website showing data on the number of COVID-19 cases in the district.
“Each school district and school is required to report their positive cases as well as any students in quarantine and staff,” said Andy Belcher, director of assessment at Hopkins County Schools. “That is what are dashboard mainly consists of are those two categories of cases.”
The data starts when parents call the schools to let them know their child will not be attending and the reason behind it. From there the schools call the Pupil Personnel office, which gathers the information on absentee students due to COVID-19 and keeps a running list.
The office then compares their list with the confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Hopkins County Health Department. The school cases are then given to Belcher to update the dashboard.
“We are constantly triangulating that data so no one slips through the cracks because we want to report our information as accurately as we can,” said Belcher. “We have had really good luck and are appreciative of the public and the parents being open and forthright about any cases we are experiencing.”
The district website will have the number of positive active cases on the left of the dashboard and the number of contacts or quarantine on the right. Each side will be broken down by school and the district schools in Hopkins County.
At the very bottom — highlighted in yellow — are the central office employees and transportation personnel, since they don’t belong to a specific school. The middle will be a snap shot of how many total cases are in the school district.
The numbers will also be reported to the statewide data archive and be published on the Kentucky COVID-19 website, Belcher said.
“Our first priority is to keep our students and our staff safe and healthy, so in order for us to do that, we felt like we needed to have a good grip on what the numbers looked like in our schools and among our students and staff,” said Belcher.
Lori Harrison, communications and community engagement specialist for Hopkins County Schools, said the dashboard will be listed under the announcements section on the website homepage.
The dashboard will be updated daily in the afternoon when school is in session, including when on the district is operating non-traditional instruction days, Belcher said. They won’t update the dashboard during school holidays, like Christmas and Thanksgiving break.
