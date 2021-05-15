A new outpatient addiction treatment center has opened in Madisonville at the former Family Video store at 9 East Arch Street.
BrightView — an Ohio based treatment group started in 2015 as a response to the opioid epidemic that hit the greater Cincinnati area — has been expanding across Ohio and now Kentucky. The clinic treats many forms of addiction including meth, alcohol, opioid and heroin.
BrightView’s programs include medication-assisted treatment such as methadone, clinical care, group therapy, peer support and social services.
Dr. Shawn Ryan, chief medical officer for BrightView, is a native of Lexington and after doing a residency at the University of Cincinnati for emergency medicine, he and CEO Chad Smith both saw a need to provide help for addiction.
“A long standing part of my mission is to deliver high quality … addiction services in my state,” Ryan said.
Ryan said Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana have had some of the worst aftermath effects of the opioid crisis over the past several decades.
“It was just front and center my entire career,” he said, adding that he saw the effects on the ground level of the emergency department, on the hospital administration side serving as chair of the policy of quality and patient safety and he also experienced the effect on a personal level having family and friends work through addiction as well.
“I got super frustrated with the emergency department with the inability to get people high quality and research-based help,” he said. “We were providing world class stroke care and cardiac care ... but somebody had a cardiac arrest from an overdose, we just gave them a pamphlet and said good luck. That was the genesis of why we started.”
Ryan said the decision to come to Madisonville was based on statistics for the area.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said Kentucky had around 1,000 people dying of overdoses annually, placing the state fourth in the nation.
Alex Strein, Brightview’s community outreach manager, said the facility is “committed to improving the neighborhood.”
“Our center will treat everyone who needs help with addiction and substance use disorder,” she said.
Strein said BrightView also helps with things outside of addiction such as if a patient has a place to stay, if they have food and if they have insurance.
“We help them apply for Medicaid if they are eligible,” she said, adding that there hadn’t been any insurance they did not take yet.
Strein also talked about the group and individual therapy that patients can be part of.
“As we get more patients, we will be able to do intensive outpatient — meaning that someone will be in therapy about 12 hours a week, which is a mix of group and individual and that typically complies with most of the court standards for seeking care,” she said.
The amount of time a patient stays in treatment varies as well.
“On average, patients are with us 18 to 24 months depending on individual needs, but again, we are not like a 12 step program, it is very individualized,” she said.
As BrightView was preparing to come into Madisonville, there was some push back on the business coming into town. Strein and Ryan said they stand behind BrightView’s mission, particularly in treatment usage such as methadone and Suboxone.
“We look at it as an educational opportunity,” said Strein. “People have been hurt — unfortunately — by people that come into the area without the best intentions. We are not like that.”
Strein said BrightView is not one of “those cash and carry methadone clinics like people thought we originally were.”
“I think a lot of it is teaching people that addiction is a disease and that we have to treat it like one if we want people to get better,” Strein said. “It is very patient focused. If someone comes in and they are not interested in medication assisted treatment, we will work around that. We won’t make anybody do that. We offer many more services than medication assisted treatment.”
Ryan said treatments that BrightView administers is following science-based research.
“I see the people that these medications have helped in the past decades,” he said. “It has been known since the 50s that medications had to be part of most people’s recovery from opioids. If you scale it against other diseases that we treat in this country, the time and resources are not even close.”
Those that want to seek help can call BrightView at 833-510-4357. The number is a 24-hour line that can be accessed seven days per week. Appointments can also be scheduled online at www.brightviewhealth.com and walk-ins are taken until 3 p.m. on weekdays.
