On Friday, the Kentucky State Police Training Academy, the Governor’s office and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, presented graduation diplomas to 45 troopers, two of which have been assigned to Post 2 that covers Hopkins County.
Troopers Ean Weber, of Central City, and Kirby Broadbent, of Roseville, California, are the two troopers coming to Post 2.
These graduates represent the 100th training class since the beginning of the agency in 1948.
KSP Post 2 Capt. Derek Smith said he is excited to welcome the new troopers to Madisonville adding that it will be an honor to serve alongside them.
“I commend the members of class 100 for their achievements and overcoming pandemic-related obstacles during their academy training,” said Smith. “I look forward to working alongside Troopers Weber and Broadbent, as they begin their journey with the Thin Gray Line.”
KSP acting Commissioner Philip Burnet Jr. commended Caded Class 100 on their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony on Friday.
“I challenge each of these new troopers to take the journey with humility, compassion and a thirst to be better every day than they were the day before,” he said.
“The troopers earned their badges after completing 24 weeks of training while following Healthy at Work guidelines, unlike any other cadet class in history,” said KSP Post 2 PIO Trooper Rob Austin in a news release. “The training included more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.”
Also during the training, 17 cadets earned their associate degrees in general occupational and technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
“These cadets benefited from new hiring guidelines established by the state legislature in 2017,” according to Austin. “Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a KSP Trooper and earn an associate degree during the training process.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.