Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman is joining other Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks in celebrating Donate Life Month.
Every April, Bowman and the rest of the state’s clerks celebrate the Donate Life Month in association with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life and Donate Life America.
To help illustrate the message of donation, Donate Life America creates unique artwork for each National Donate Life Month. The 2021 National Donate Life Month art was inspired by the springtime scene of a garden.
Bowman described the garden and added that the insects in the image serve as symbols of hope, courage and a transformed life, which are themes repeatedly found within the donation and transplantation journey.
“April is a time to focus Hopkins County’s attention on every individual’s power to make life possible by registering his or her decision to be a potential organ and tissue donor,” Bowman said. “Just as each of us takes care of our own garden, registering as an organ donor produces hope within our own community.”
One of the ways communities celebrate locally is with billboards that are set up across Kentucky.
According to Bowman, there are 52 billboards put up around the state this year that feature a local donor, family or a recipient.
Bowman said even during the COVID-19 pandemic that children and adults are still in need of donors, adding that currently over 60% of Kentucky’s adults have registered to become organ donors.
However, the number of people in need of transplants continues to outpace the number of organs donated.
Bowman said currently there are 108,000 people that are waiting for a transplant in America. According to information provided by Bowman, on average, 22 people die each day because they organ they need is not donated in time, which equals to almost one person dying every hour.
“Everyone can help by registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor,” said Bowman.
There are three ways to become an organ donor: by filling out information at www.registerme.org, on iOS phones on the Health App and toggle to “organ donor” and during license renewal at all Circuit Court Clerk offices and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet offices. In Hopkins County, the KYTC Real ID office where the majority of licensing business will be conducted after April 26 is located at 56 Federal Street.
