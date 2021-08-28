Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said Friday he doesn’t anticipate further discussions until September or October on a tax increment financing request from a company looking to bring a $14 million project into the area that could create up to 60 full time jobs.
At a special called meeting on Aug. 11, Cotton said a company had reached out to the county’s economic development leaders, who in turn, relayed to the city that they are asking for this TIF.
“The company has worked in numerous other communities,” said Cotton. “They are asking for this TIF and the other communities have given them the TIF.”
On Friday, Cotton said he doesn’t anticipate issues moving forward with discussions with the council.
“I think everybody is in favor of finding new ways to bring jobs in,” he said. “I’m sure, maybe in October, we will have that done and it could be in the second meeting in September.”
Cotton said he could not reveal the identity of the company.
“There’s a non-disclosure agreement,” said Cotton. “We cannot discuss any of it other than the fact of some numbers and the jobs, but we can’t disclose who they are or what type of business it is.”
Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation President Ray Hagerman also declined comment about the specifics of the company.
Madisonville Attorney Joe Evans said this TIF is related to property taxes.
“A TIF is an inducement to the developer to come into the community and spend a considerable amount of money on infrastructure and capital improvements,” he said. “They are requesting the city basically abate the increase of property taxes resulting from the improvements for a period of 15 years and can go to a maximum of 20 years.”
Evans said there is an obvious benefit for the city to meet the request.
“The benefit to us is that we would get the occupational license fee for the 60 full time employees during this period of time,” Evans said.
