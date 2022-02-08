The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Joshua Jacob Detalente, was charged, February 3, for failure to appear in court.
Cody L. Kekky, was charged, February 5, for failure to appear in court.
Skylar Ray Clayton, was charged, February 5, for failure to appear in court.
Lucas K. Sisk, was charged, February 4, for failure to appear in court.
Stephen M. Cartwright, was charged, February 4, for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain proper insurance card, trafficking illegal contaminated substances and buying/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cheri Shaw, was charged, February 4, for trafficking contaminated substances, methamphetamine, in the first degree.
Timothy Maypray, was charged, February 2, for buying/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of contaminated substances, methamphetamine, in the first degree.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s office released the following report:
Floyd Humphries, of Nortonville, was charged, February 2, for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Jacorion C. Murray, of Nebo, was charged, February 3, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury, and strangulation in the second degree.
David L. Wright, of Madisonville, was charged, February 4, for criminal trespassing in the second degree.
Bailey Brasher, of Georgetown, KY, was charged, February 4, for public intoxication.
Kenneth L. Buckner, of Madisonville, was charged, February 5, for no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, theft of identity without consent, contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order, and failure to appear in court.
Jamerial F. Thomas, of Madisonville, was charged, February 4, for failure to appear in court for the second time.
Blake D. Caraway, of Franklin, KY, was charged, February 6, for failure to appear in court for the second time.
Kelly J. Kamble, of Mortons Gap, was charged, February 6, for failure to appear in court.
