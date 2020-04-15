Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• William Bivins, 35, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with two counts of contempt of court.
• Jarrod Ramsey, 32, of Madisonville was charged Monday with second degree strangulation, fourth degree assault and an active federal warrant.
• Richard W. Senay, 39, of Madisonville was charged Monday with manufacturing methamphetamine, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, license to be in possession, disregarding a stop sign, two felony violation warrants and two counts of failure to appear.
• Candis M. Spinks, 40, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, operating a vehicle under the influence-suspended, reckless driving and disregarding a traffic light.
