Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
Tracey Melton, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with third-degree trafficking in controlled substance and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance.
Amanda Hartford, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with theft by deception.
Nathan Nance, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
Estel Powell, 51, of Marion, Illinois, was charged Saturday with reckless driving, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating on a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Jeremy Kutella, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with third-degree terroristic threatening.
Hector Rivera, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with speeding 18 miles per hour over the limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and improper signaling.
Jacob Larkins, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
William Linville, 33, of Owensboro, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary.
Stephanie Cohoon, 48, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with three counts of failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Monday:
Daniel Adcock, 40, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with probation violation.
Mark Beitler Jr., 31, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Raequan Jones, 23, of Hopkinsville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Bobby Brasher, 35, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with second-degree robbery, public intoxication and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Tracy Ford, 49, of Greenville, was charged Sunday with shoplifting.
James Adams, 34, of Earlington, was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree dating violence, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing and third-degree criminal mischief.
