After almost a year, Madisonville Community College has the Webster County location set up and running with three programs.
MCC Vice President Jay Parrent said the facility has continued to develop after starting from ground zero with the structure and then adding programs.
“It continues to develop and evolve into an important part of what the college is doing in Webster County,” he said.
The site of the training center was the former home of Dotiki Coal Mine located in Lisman. The building had been renovated by Alliance Resource Partners in 2015. However, it was shut down in 2019. Since then the inside of the building has been renovated into a college campus, with former garage and shop spaces being utilized as workspaces for the new programs.
The college planned to create and operate a diesel mechanics program out of the Webster County location along with their CDL and lineman programs.
Parrent said the programs continue to do well at the new location.
“I think that just shows the need we are able to meet in the community,” he said.
The diesel mechanic program was started this fall and already has a couple of students. He said for something that is brand new, the college feels good about where it is at.
“Any time you start a program it is going to take a little bit of runway to get it up and running,” said Parrent.
The college hears repeatedly from industry and community partners how important, especially since in the surrounding counties there are a lot of farms and industrial maintenance needs.
“We really believe diesel mechanics has the possibility to really be important for us and get people good job quickly,” said Parrent.
As for the two existing programs, CDL and lineman, Parrent said the lineman program is being run 100% out of the Webster County location.
“It has been such a great spot for it,” he said.
The lineman students have high job placement rates because they learn good comprehensive skills that make them employable.
“It is a little different than other lineman training programs,” said Parrent. “They lead with a deeper skill set, so they are very employable.”
As for the CDL program, that is still being run out of the Madisonville location and now the Webster County location.
“Not a day goes by where we don’t have potential students contacting us about CDL, and it is a really in-demand field,” said Parrent.
The Webster County location is the perfect site for all three programs because of the need of the surrounding communities, he said. The programs are a great opportunity for students interested in hands-on careers, and they don’t take long to learn.
Parrent said the lineman program is eight weeks, the CDL program is four weeks, and the diesel mechanic program has certificates that students can get in a semester or two as they work through the program.
He said this site is because of the partnerships and support from Webster County, and he is looking forward to seeing it grow.
