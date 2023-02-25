PREACHER PIC.jpg

LaBarron McAdoo is seen here posing for a photo with his wife, Melissa McAdoo.

 Photo submitted

LaBarron F. McAdoo Jr. has been preaching the Word of God for the past 14 years, and he prays that one day he will be seen as a Preacher of the Lord who helps heal the community, and not just a “black Preacher” in town.

Son of a Pastor, originally from Murfreesboro, TN, McAdoo and his family now call Madisonville home. Senior Pastor of the Eastview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 159 E. North St. in Madisonville, McAdoo preaches in such a way that makes it simple to understand and relate to.

