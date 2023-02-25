LaBarron F. McAdoo Jr. has been preaching the Word of God for the past 14 years, and he prays that one day he will be seen as a Preacher of the Lord who helps heal the community, and not just a “black Preacher” in town.
Son of a Pastor, originally from Murfreesboro, TN, McAdoo and his family now call Madisonville home. Senior Pastor of the Eastview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 159 E. North St. in Madisonville, McAdoo preaches in such a way that makes it simple to understand and relate to.
According to McAdoo, Eastview Missionary Baptist Church is predominately African American, with nearly 100 active members.
“Preaching for me is meant to educate, evolve, and encourage anyone who’s willing to receive it and apply it to our everyday lives,” McAdoo says. “I love to preach in such a way that simplifies the complex mysteries of the Word of God. I love to help develop people of all ages to love God, love all people, and help extend the goodness of God to our community.”
McAdoo shares that being an African American pastor in Madisonville helps both educate and heal the community. Educating the community helps to unlearn false foundational doctrines due to a mishandling of the bible. A doctrine that suggests that there is a superior and inferior people based on the color of our skin. It also helps heal the wounds caused by religion and the way I was raised in the church as a Pastor’s son.
“The church and God has been apart of my entire life. I do not believe race played a part in my career decisions but it does play a part in the moments I’m not standing in the pulpit.”
McAdoo says that he does celebrate black History month but he believes his walking in the freedoms that have been given to him is more important. Standing for justice, exercising the right to vote, and preaching and teaching the truths of the word of God to ALL people. McAdoo’s goal is never to stop celebrating Black History Month, but to continue to be Black History.
“My prayer is that at some point we are no longer African American or Black preachers but just preachers of the Gospel...”
