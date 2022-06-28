Last Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed two bills that will help more Kentuckians and first responders have access to mental health services.
The first bill was House Bill 127, which expands access to assisted outpatient treatment. This form of treatment is a partnership between the courts, the health care system, and the people of Kentucky. It allows the courts to order outpatient care for individuals with severe mental illness.
Beshear said providing care to individuals with severe mental illness is crucial to the health and success of the commonwealth.
“This law gives our people more options to get treatment and keep them out of institutions,” he said. “This has a positive impact on the patients, their families, the courts, and the community at large.”
Since 2017, Kentucky and 47 other states have offered court-ordered assisted outpatient treatment. This method of court-ordered mental health care ensures that individuals with severe mental illness get the treatment they need when they are not capable of seeking it out on their own.
The bill also expands Tim’s Law, which allows individuals with severe mental illness to receive treatment without being involuntarily hospitalized.
It was expanded by modifying the criteria to allow more people to benefit from outpatient treatment. It requires a more thorough evaluation of individuals who may receive court-ordered treatment and helps cover additional treatment costs necessary to ensure successful re-entry and participation in the community.
Representative Ken Fleming, who co-sponsored the bill, said we are helping Kentuckians struggling to get the help they need with this mental health treatment option.
“Tim’s Law is the first step toward building a system of care for those at risk so that they can chart a new path forward on the road to recovery,” he said. “It’s about making sure they have the right tools and services available to avoid this revolving door situation in our judicial system.”
The second bill signed on Wednesday was House Bill 562, which helps first responders get the mental health care they need.
The bill allows peace officers and firefighters to take 48 hours of leave after being involved in a critical incident. These types of incidents cover a range of events from car accidents to the death of a colleague.
Beshear said this helps first responders, their families, and the community they serve take the time they need to recover.
“It also protects the first responders’ employment by allowing them to take the time they need for their mental health without fear of losing their job,” he said.
Bill sponsor Representative Ashley Tackett Laferty said she filed this legislation after talking with Eastern Kentucky Pastor Joshua Ratliff, who takes great pride in counseling first responders and is one himself.
Ratliff said this bill will help protect first responders by giving them time to process the events after a critical incident and begin seeking help.
“I hope this bill will start to help reduce post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide rates,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.