As Baptist Health Madisonville and the Hopkins County Health Department finish up vaccinating school staff this week, the next group in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are those 70-years-and older.
Denise Beach, director of the health department, said when it came time to vaccinate those 70-plus, they did not have enough doses to make a dent, but they had enough to vaccinate all the school staff who expressed an interest.
“According to the census, there are about 8,000 70-plus in Hopkins County and we only had 600 vaccines,” she said. “That was enough to do school staff that wanted it.”
By vaccinating the school staff, the health department hopes to promote getting children back in school by having teachers and staff that are immune, said Beach.
On Thursday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 bringing the total of active cases to 1,078. They reported 2004 have now recovered and 112 who have died.
As of Thursday, the health department and Baptist Health have vaccinated all front-line workers, first responders, non-hospital health care workers, jail personnel and were working on teachers. CVS and Walgreens have been contracted to vaccinate long-term care facilities.
The health department will start giving out the second dose to non-hospital health care workers on Monday and will also order more vaccines to start vaccinating those 70-plus
Beach said as soon as the vaccines are in the health department’s possession, they will inform the community and start signing people up to get vaccinated.
“We will get vaccines in arms as soon as it comes into our freezer,” she said.
The health department will reach out to the community through their social media sites, The Messenger and radio stations to inform the public.
“If you have loved ones that do not have social media that are 70-plus, please communicate with them we will start notifying how we will have mass vaccination clinics as soon as we get a shipment for that group,” said Beach.
If the health department hears of any regional sites offering the vaccine to those 70-plus, they will direct the community to those sites, too, she said.
The health department and Baptist Health have been working closely together to get the vaccine out to the community as quickly as possible and will continue to do so, she said.
Kristy Quinn, director of marketing and public relations for the hospital, said the state has named Baptist Health Madisonville as a regional vaccine site so they will be offering vaccines to the residents of western Kentucky. To be a vaccine site, the hospital was asked to commit to giving 1,000 vaccines each week.
“We are anxiously awaiting the shipments of vaccine to be able to open the clinic at this capacity so we can work through the tiers getting vaccine out into the communities,” she said.
The hospital asks for the community to be patient because they are working with a limited supply of vaccines and a great demand for them, said Quinn.
“We are not holding vaccines, we are giving the vaccine as we receive it and trying to stay within the tiers that the state has identified,” she said.
Quinn said, there is a number going around social media that people can supposedly call to make an appointment for the vaccine, but that is the hospital’s general line and no dedicated vaccine line has been created yet. Processes are being put in place to allow for self-scheduling and setting up a dedicated phone line for vaccines.
“As soon as those are ready, we will make them available to the public,” she said.
At this time, Baptist Health is not offering walk-in vaccines, she said. They do not have the staff to accommodate that style of clinic, nor do they have the vaccines to do that.
“The Pfizer vaccine has to be prepped so we need to be able to know how many vials we will need for the day,” said Quinn.
The hospital will notify the public when they can start making appointments to get the vaccine, she said.
Quinn reported that Baptist Health had a total of 22 COVID-19 positive cases in the hospital on Thursday, with six of those in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 positive patients make up about 18% of the hospital’s total patient population.
