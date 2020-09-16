The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved the second reading of the 2020 tax rates at its Tuesday meeting.
During the meeting, Hopkins County Magistrate Charlie Beshears said that none of the rates had increased due to COVID-19.
“These are the same rates that we have had for the last several years,” he said.
Real property remains at 14.5, tangible personal property is at 20.12, motor vehicles and watercraft is at 10.3, the Board of Health Real Property is at 3.9, extension real property is at 2.613, extension personal property is at 3.8731 and extension motor vehicle and extension watercrafts are at 1.45. All tax rates are based on cents per $100 of the taxable value of properties subject to taxation.
The fiscal court also agreed to continue assisting the City of Dawson Springs and the Dawson Springs Independent School District with funding for a school resource officer.
“We entered into this agreement two years ago,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
According to the agreement, the fiscal court will pay the city of Dawson Springs a sum up to $20,000 payable in nine monthly installments of $2,222.22 each month.
The city will provide the school district with one retired Kentucky Certified Police Officer. The agreement also states the school district will pay the city of Dawson Springs the sum of up to $20,000 payable in four installments of $5,000 each.
During comments, Whitfield reminded everyone that Breaking Bread Ministries will hold a Tyson Chicken Giveaway today beginning at 9 a.m. at numerous locations including Hopkins County Fairgrounds Ballard Center located at 605 East Arch Street; Hanson City Hall located at 30 Sunset Road; Dawson Springs Town Square, Earlington City Hall located at 103 West Main Street; Nebo City hall located at 100 South Bernard Street; Mortons Gap City Hall located at 102 South Main Street; Nortonville City Hall located at 199 South Main Street and White Plains City Hall located at 106 Northeast Railroad Street.
Chicken will be available until supplies run out.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.