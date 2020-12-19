Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Tanna Dunlap, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Roger McCarty, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
Amanda Bickers, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
William Reynolds, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Ruben House, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
