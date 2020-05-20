In a graduation season where atypical is the new normal, Dawson Springs High School will hold a graduate parade and an in-person drive-thru graduation ceremony Friday.
As office staff prepared for graduations, Lori Wooton, the school’s counselor, said they were packing gift bags for the 39 graduates with items donated by the Parent Teacher Organization and their board of education.
The graduation parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Students will start lining up at 4:45 p.m. by the Kintucky plant located off Highway 109 across from Baptist Health. Students are decorating their vehicles and will be led by the valedictorian, salutatorian and then the honor graduates, said Wooten.
“The rest of the kids will follow. They’re going to parade through town and then come to the school where we’ll have a fenced-in area so the car will come in and the student can get out, and they will be awarded their diploma,” she said. “Then Mr. Whalen (district superintendent) will proclaim them graduates as they come through and get their diplomas. We’re going to be announcing their scholarship and giving them their scholarship folder.”
While the students walk up to get their diplomas, they will pause for a photo, which will be mailed to them for free and given their gift bags.
The district encourages those along the parade route to stay in their vehicles, and remain at an appropriate social distance from one another. If onlookers go outside their car, they are asked to wear a mask if in the presence of others.
“If you’re on the parade route, please respect those social distancing guidelines and help cheer on our students. Let’s celebrate them,” said Wooton.
Because of circumstances related to COVID-19 and due to safety and distancing issues, the event will be broadcast live on Facebook. There will be no area or space for onlookers near the stage or between the schools, said a news release from the district.
