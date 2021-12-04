If you are heading to the Madisonville Christmas Parade tonight, keep an eye out for the giant gnome float that the students of Pride Elementary built. The students are all members of the Courtyard of Curiosity Club, which is an environmental club for grades 4-6. Club members will all be riding on the float, wearing gnome outfits complete with flannel shirts, hats and beards.
“Students have been creating mini mushrooms on their breaks and after school. I have helped carve and paint the large mushroom cap that will serve as gnome home on the float,” Kelly Gates, Fifth Grade teacher and Courtyard of Curiosity’s Sponsor. “Many students, parents and staff have worked several hours on creating this garden themed float, which is the first ever Christmas Parade Float.”
Students meet biweekly throughout the year with roughly 20 club members. The program is supported by parent and community volunteers. This is the first year for the students to build a float for the Madisonville Christmas Parade.
“We are excited to be a part of the parade, and can’t wait to show off the float to the community.”
The Madisonville Christmas parade is the largest in the county, sponsored by Madisonville Noon Kiwanis. This year’s theme, “Light the Night” will include floats, local marching bands, lights, and of course, Santa.
The parade is set to start at 5 p.m. today.
