With devastating flooding hitting many communities in eastern Kentucky, many libraries and schools lost all of their books to the storms, and with school just gearing up it was more than a need in the community.
“The Tourism Director in Murray, Kentucky, Erin Carrico, was made aware that Letcher County lost several schools during the flooding in Eastern Kentucky,” Tricia Noel, Executive Director for Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission said. “ Our state association, Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus, was scheduled to meet in Murray this week, so she sent a notice to the group requesting that we bring a couple of books to the meeting and we would send back to Eastern KY with our fellow counterparts from that end of the state.”
Noel, a member of The Woman’s Club of Madisonville shared that their group is a huge proponent of libraries and literacy, so she reached out to her fellow club members to see if they were interested in participating.
“I couldn’t believe when I walked into the club meeting this past Tuesday and saw all of the books. We collected about 1,100 books from Woman’s Club and I had a few other friends that donated as well.”
Noel was in Murray this past week and there was an estimate of about 10,000 books that have been donated to the cause.
“It is a great feeling to be able to help out our fellow communities in Eastern Kentucky in such a time of need.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.