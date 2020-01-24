Could you fit inside a clothes dryer?
Police say a 48-year-old Madisonville woman did. But they arrested her, anyway.
A Madisonville Police report says Shelly S. Madison was found in a dryer around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, when officers went to a home on Hodge Street with two arrest warrants.
Police say a wanted man surrendered right away. Then when officers went to an inside room, another man denied several times knowing where Madison was. But a search of the room revealed her hiding place.
The police report shows Madison stands five-foot-two and weighs 153 pounds.
Madison spent Thursday drying out in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with failure to appear.
The man who claimed to know nothing about her, Benjamin N. Germany, 45, of Madisonville was charged with second degree hindering prosecution or apprehension. He’s free on his own recognizance, pending a court hearing Monday, Feb. 3.
