Last year, the coronavirus pandemic canceled Reid’s Orchard’s Apple Festival for only the second time in its 34-year history.
But with the number of cases dropping this year and more people being vaccinated, the festival will return on Oct. 16-17, Billy Reid, whose family owns the 148-year-old orchard, said Friday.
“We’ll be spreading the craft booths out more and making a few changes at the food booths,” he said. “But we’re bringing the festival back.”
Reid said, “It’s a major fundraiser for a lot of nonprofits and they were hurt last year by the pandemic. We’ve been having a lot of calls, so we thought we’d go ahead and make the announcement that the festival will be back.”
Nonprofits take in about $70,000 each year from the festival, he said earlier.
Frost this spring damaged some of this year’s apple crop, but Reid said, “It’s still going to be a nice crop.”
Strawberries are a little slow coming in, he said, but the peach crop is going to be the biggest the orchard has seen in years.
The Apple Festival, which began in 1986, has drawn more than 20,000 people over its two days for several years.
The only other time it’s been canceled was in 2006 when 2.5 inches of rain flooded the 18-acre field where guests park.
The Apple Festival — which was supposed to have been the Pumpkin Festival until a last-minute name change in the fall of 1986 — has been named a Top 10 event by the Kentucky Tourism Council and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society several times through the years.
In 2019, there were more than 100 craft booths and 20 or more food vendors, along with music and carnival rides at the festival.
It draws people from several states — mostly Daviess Countians who have moved away and plan their vacations to come back during the Apple Festival.
Reid’s Orchard is one of Daviess County’s oldest businesses.
Billy Reid’s great-grandfather, Allan Reid, planted the first trees there in 1873.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s ROMP Fest will be at Yellow Creek Park on Sept. 15-18.
The wooded area where James Lambert Pioneer Village is today used to be part of Reid’s Orchard, Reid said.
“Thruston is where the action is this fall,” he said.
